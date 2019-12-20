Brokerages Set Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Price Target at GBX 3,197

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,197 ($42.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRH. Bank of America set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on CRH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other CRH news, insider Johan Karlström purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) per share, with a total value of £55,580 ($73,112.34).

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,069 ($40.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,916.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,728.27. CRH has a 52 week low of GBX 1,961 ($25.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,054 ($40.17). The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

