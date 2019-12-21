Brokerages Set Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) PT at GBX 6,395.58

Ferguson Holdings Ltd (LON:FERG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,395.58 ($84.13).

Several analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.57) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,916 ($90.98). The company had a trading volume of 870,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,028 ($92.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,730.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,139.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.60), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($218,480.78).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

