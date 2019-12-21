Brokerages Set IBM (NYSE:IBM) PT at $155.79

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura dropped their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,111,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in IBM by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 109.2% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 0.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

