Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$37.69

Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

IMO stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$34.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,135. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$31.51 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.2799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

