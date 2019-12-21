Brokerages Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Price Target at $5.97

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth $62,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OAS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,761,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $976.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

