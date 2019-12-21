Brokerages Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) PT at $19.38

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 115,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,140. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.70 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

