Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price at $111.82

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.82.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $121.66. The company had a trading volume of 502,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,423. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $17,171,114.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,495 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,511 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 238.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

