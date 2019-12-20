Brokerages Set Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) PT at $84.00

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRLB. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. 1,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,294. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $130.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

