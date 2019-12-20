Brokerages Set Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 324.38

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.38 ($4.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROR shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

LON ROR traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 335.40 ($4.41). 1,704,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 328.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.36 ($1,889.45). Insiders purchased 1,375 shares of company stock valued at $435,077 over the last ninety days.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

