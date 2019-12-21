Brokerages Set SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT at $17.31

Shares of SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the second quarter worth $45,650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,692,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

SCPL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.38. 407,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

