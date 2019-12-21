Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $34.50

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 411,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Further Reading: Cash Flow