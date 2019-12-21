Brokers Issue Forecasts for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – G.Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Monday, December 16th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NPO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 199,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,102,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 773,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 281,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

