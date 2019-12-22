Brokers Offer Predictions for Carnival Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carnival in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

Shares of CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 259,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 250,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Carnival by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Carnival by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 251,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

