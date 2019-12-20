Brokers Set Expectations for Casey’s General Stores Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $179.21.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total value of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

