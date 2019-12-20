Brokers Set Expectations for Comstock Resources Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

