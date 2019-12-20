Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.88

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.88 and last traded at $58.67, with a volume of 13382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 128.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 579,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 326,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?