Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 157,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,483. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,028 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 714,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?