Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

In related news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

