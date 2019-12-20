Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Ben Thorpe Sells 4,190 Shares

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total transaction of £83,800 ($110,234.15).

BRK traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,047.50 ($26.93). 9,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,190 ($28.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,875 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,935.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 million and a P/E ratio of 49.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) price target (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($30.26)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price objective (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

