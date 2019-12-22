BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Receives $13.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $17.80. 124,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,928. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. Analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

