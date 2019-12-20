Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $805.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

