Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.41

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 32.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

