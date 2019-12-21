BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Given New GBX 169 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a sell rating on the communications services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BT.A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut BT Group – CLASS A to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 204.25 ($2.69) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 189.12. BT Group – CLASS A has a 52-week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

In related news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

