BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Buys £217,986.24 in Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 204.25 ($2.69) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.48. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 260.40 ($3.43).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($3.07).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?