BTU Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,050.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $10.77 million and $8,050.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.82 or 0.06651542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.