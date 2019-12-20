BTU Protocol (BTU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $975.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $975.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.77 or 0.06665420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.