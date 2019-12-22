Buckingham Research Increases SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target to $58.00

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its price target hoisted by Buckingham Research from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on SPX in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SPX will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SPX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SPX by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

