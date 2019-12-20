Bulwark Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bulwark has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $246,090.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.