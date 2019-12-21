Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 2,410 ($31.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,380 ($31.31) to GBX 2,290 ($30.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,206.25 ($29.02).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,051 ($26.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,064.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,082.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60).

In other news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

