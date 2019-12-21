Business Credit Substitute One Day Trading Volume Hits $62,453.00 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003390 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $432,700.00 and approximately $62,453.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.