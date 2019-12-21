BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $213,622. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,828,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000.

Shares of BWXT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 599,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,808. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

