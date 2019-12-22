Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of BY opened at $19.40 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $740.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

