Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $19.40 on Thursday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $740.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 57.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks