Bytom Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $69.33 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, ZB.COM, CoinTiger and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00556906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008343 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Neraex, Bibox, RightBTC, CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin, EXX, ZB.COM, OKEx, LBank, BigONE, HitBTC, CoinTiger, CoinEx, BitMart and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.