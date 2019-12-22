C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.71

News stories about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CVE:CMI opened at C$1.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. C-Com Satellite Systems has a 52 week low of C$1.04 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million and a PE ratio of 42.56.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

