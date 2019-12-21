C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.48, for a total value of $3,684,800.00.

On Monday, December 16th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $3,713,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, C James Koch sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.23, for a total value of $2,801,610.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, C James Koch sold 4,481 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,792,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, C James Koch sold 2,519 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,007,600.00.

On Friday, October 11th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $2,800,420.00.

On Monday, October 7th, C James Koch sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.45, for a total value of $383,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.55, for a total value of $2,628,850.00.

SAM opened at $377.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $230.93 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.53.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $378.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth $3,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.56.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?