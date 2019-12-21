Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 718 Shares

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,522.61 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a fifty-two week low of $767.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1,569.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,482.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,296.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cable One by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley upped their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,339.60.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance