Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $623,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Cache Exploration Company Profile

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

