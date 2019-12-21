Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $2,763,600.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, November 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,688,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $70.09 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 165.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

