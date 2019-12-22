CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $95-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.63 million.CalAmp also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAMP shares. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $9.67 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

