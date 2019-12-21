California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 639 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in HealthStream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.90 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $181,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

