California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 782 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in RadNet by 34.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

