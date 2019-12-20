California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 188.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 25.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 31.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

ALX stock opened at $322.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.75 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

