California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 557.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. Analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

