California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 14,412 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $3.00 price objective on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

PLUG opened at $2.94 on Friday. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $763.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

