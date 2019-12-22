California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 20,572 Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

DNR stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Denbury Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $695.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.81.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

