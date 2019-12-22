California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after buying an additional 1,167,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 844,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after acquiring an additional 548,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH).