California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 1,108.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $589.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).