California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 36,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,717,000 after acquiring an additional 452,435 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $5,795,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS).