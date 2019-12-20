California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,063,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

